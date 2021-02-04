Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical have sacked commentator Bobby Bulloch after discussing his bowel activity live on air.

Bulloch returned late after half-time and apologised to viewers for forgetting to turn his microphone back on, before explaining to them that he'd gone for a 'jobby' during the interval.

For those who aren't aware, that translates from Scottish slang as a 'poo'.

Perhaps one mention of excrement could have been swept under the rug (which is not another poo-based euphemism, by the way).

However, Bulloch bizarrely continued by revealing that he'd had to 'squeeze it out', hence his tardiness in returning to the action. You can hear Bulloch's inexplicable mutterings in full in the video below...

Hamilton were incredibly quick to act and shortly after full-time released a statement on Twitter distancing themselves from Bulloch, describing his remarks as 'a very poor attempt at humour' and revealing that he won't be working with the club again.

Hamilton apologised and to make matters worse, Wednesday night's encounter ended in defeat for them as late goals from Jordan White and Billy Mckay saw them lose 2-1 to Ross County.

Talk about being in the proverbial, Hamilton are rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership and now four points adrift of their midweek opponents, who are just once place above them.

For Bulloch, meanwhile, who knows what the future holds. Maybe he can be the voice of the next Andrex commercial.

