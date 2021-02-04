Manchester City are looking more and more like Premier League champions in waiting.

Pep Guardiola’s side recorded their 13th consecutive win in all competitions against Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night, opening up a three-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand.

That’s all the more impressive when you take into account Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are absent right now through injury.

Without their key attacking duo, the likes of Ilkay Gundogan have been stepping up. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus have also been among the goals, as has Riyad Mahrez.

Guardiola's machine is ultimately so well-oiled that the system is beyond the personnel who fill it.

That was exemplified by a moment of brilliance from Ederson and Mahrez against the Clarets.

The goalkeeper picked out the Algerian from the edge of his own box and nearly played a pass the length of the pitch.

In turn, Mahrez's touch was nothing short of exquisite.

You can see the clip below - skip to 1:08:

An incredible combination and one which probably deserved a goal.

Ederson's ability to start moves is what differentiates him from so many other stoppers in the top flight.

As for Mahrez, while he often doesn't get the credit he deserves, he's played a big part in City turning their season around, scoring five goals and registering two assists in his 15 appearances in the league this term.

It's helped City to establish themselves as favourites for the title, particularly in light of Liverpool's latest slip-up at home to Brighton & Hove Albion - setting up a mouth-watering clash between the two giants at Anfield on Sunday.

