Manchester United produced an incredible performance to beat Southampton on Tuesday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were 4-0 up at half-time after Southampton debutant Alex Jankewitz was sent off inside two minutes.

And United managed to score five more times in the second half to record an incredible 9-0 victory.

That result matched the record for the highest victory in Premier League history.

It was another decent performance by United's summer signing, Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan striker managed to hit the back of the net in the 39th minute, before being subbed off at the interval.

Cavani, 33, has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water.

That goal against Southampton was his sixth since signing for United last summer.

Cavani is also proving his worth with his experience.

The former PSG star arrived at Man United as a winner and he gives his all whenever he is on the pitch.

And he's also proving to be a great role model for United's young attackers.

Cavani proved that with his actions after Aaron Wan-Bissaka's opener against the Saints.

As shown in pitch side footage posted by Manchester United's official YouTube account, Cavani made his way to Marcus Rashford and gave him advice.

Cavani's guidance paid off as the Englishman then scored just seven minutes later.

Watch the clip below:

That is class. Cavani brings United some quality but he's also someone that can teach and help get the best out of Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

United fans enjoyed his actions and you can view some of the reaction below:

Solskjaer revealed after the game that Cavani was taken off at half-time as a precaution.

"He was good but he got a bad tackle on his ankle so there was no point taking any risks," Solskjaer told BT Sport, per Metro.

"So hopefully it won’t swell up too much."

United will hope to have Cavani available when they face Everton on Saturday evening.

