Leeds latest news: Highly likely key man will stick around long-term

While reducing Leeds United's season to a campaign spent solely trying to stay up would do a disservice to some of the tactical ingenuity Marcelo Bielsa's side have brought to the Premier League, that was surely the primary aim of their top-flight return.

With that in mind, the fact they look so comfortable in mid-table at the moment has to be seen as the the perfect outcome at the moment, even if that isn't the ultimate goal of this project.

According to the Daily Mirror, it's not just on the pitch where things seem to be running smoothly.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

They claim that Bielsa will stay at Elland Road for as long as he feels he can continue to help bring the club forward and is happy with the working environment, as he currently appears to be.

Though out of contract at the end of the season, the report claims it is highly likely he will be in charge next year but is thought to believe that contract talks at this stage would be an unwelcome distraction.

Indeed, work is said to be underway in regards to the summer's transfer shopping list, with Victor Orta drawing up targets and the signing of a playmaker is understood to be high on the agenda.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given Bielsa's rather enigmatic nature, it's hard to pinpoint exactly what he's thinking. After all, this is a man who left Lazio after just two days in charge.

Still, things appear to be going well at Leeds. Significantly backed over the course of the summer, these are exciting times for a club who spent so long in the doldrums.

If they can bring in another playmaker - Rodrigo de Paul was linked during the summer transfer window - perhaps they can reach an even higher level.

According to WhoScored, none of Bielsa's current options can match the Udinese star for key passes per game (2.5) with loanee Jack Harrison currently averaging the highest at Leeds with 1.9.

Granted, it's not as if they struggle for goals at the moment but potentially signing someone capable of producing those kind of numbers would be a way of significantly improving on what they've already got.

If that does happen, next season could be even better for Leeds United

News Now - Sport News