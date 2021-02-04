Eden Hazard has suffered another devastating setback at Real Madrid.

A year and a half after he joined the club from Chelsea, the 30-year-old has still made just 24 appearances due to a series of injuries and fitness issues.

The prognosis isn't looking great, with Belgium national team doctor Kristof Sas speaking publicly about the playmaker's current condition.

He told Nieuwsblad, per the Daily Mail: "We are awaiting the details and knowing more, but it is clear that it is worrisome.

"The injuries at this stage of the season are not worrisome for the Euros, it is even a rest period. But with Eden it is different. It's another relapse, a chronic situation that always goes wrong in the end . First the ankle, then the muscle injuries. It's all very unpleasant.

"Eden is in a vicious circle and it's not easy to get out of it. It's disturbing what happens with musculature. A footballer must be able to kick, turn, jump, all at high speed. And, of course, this is more difficult during rehabilitation."

To hear Hazard's injury described as "chronic" is very worrying indeed.

It's shone a light on Real's other problems in that department once again. James Rodriguez notoriously struggled with injuries during his time at the Bernabeu, while Zinedine Zidane has also bemoaned the impact fixture schedules have had on his options during his two spells in Madrid.

The reasons for the club's lengthy injury lists are, of course, varied. However, a video has re-emerged which shows an old workout in the gym involving the likes of Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric.

It appears to show a bizarre leg press routine which certainly doesn't look like it would be doing their muscles any favours.

Hazard's time in the treatment room is coming under particular scrutiny.

The midfielder was signed 18 months ago in a deal rising to £140 million, but at present it's looking like Chelsea were wise to cash in on him.

