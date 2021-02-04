New transfer strategy: Spurs make approach for veteran Ligue 1 star

Tottenham Hotspur have somewhat altered their transfer strategy since the appointment of Jose Mourinho.

Having previously attempted to unearth the best young players who can join the club and then grow and improve, they have altered that modus operandi.

That was shown in the summer, as Spurs switched to bringing in some genuinely experienced players.

Joe Hart and Gareth Bale are both over 30, for example, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg came in after captaining Southampton.

And it seems that the strategy could bear even more fruit this summer.

Sport Witness carries a report from L’Equipe, claiming that Angel Di Maria is a legitimate target for the north London club.

His contract expires in the summer, and there is interest in securing his signature from across Europe.

Spurs are said to have initiated contact with the Argentina international, along with Italian clubs Inter Milan and Juventus.

Because of his contractual situation, talks can begin at any time, but the report states that he has made extending his stay at the club in the summer.

Di Maria is 32 and has made 16 starts in Ligue 1 this season, scoring four goals and registering eight assists.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

No, this doesn’t fit.

Di Maria would probably improve Spurs in the short term because of the lack of quality on the right flank but he is just too old.

He will turn 33 on Valentine’s Day, and he is only likely to endure a decline over the next couple of seasons.

Add into that the fact that he has already tried the Premier League with Manchester United and struggled - scoring four goals and laying on 12 assists in 32 games - and the picture becomes all the clearer.

He isn't cut out for the top-flight and he is only likely to get worse.

Him choosing to stay at PSG will be a blessing in disguise for Spurs.

