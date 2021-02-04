Aston Villa news: Championship club think they can lure key man away

Earlier this week, The Athletic wrote of how happy John Terry was working as Dean Smith's assistant manager at Aston Villa.

Indeed, the former England captain is understood to have rejected job interview offers during his time on the club's staff and, while a move into senior management isn't thought to be far away, the 40-year-old will only leave if the right offer comes along.

According to The Daily Mail, a Championship club could try their luck in that regard.

They claim Terry is an early name in the frame for the Bournemouth job recently vacated through the sacking of Jason Tindall.

Seemingly targeting an instant return to the Premier League, The Cherries are believed to think Terry would be keen on a move to the South Coast, having almost joined as a player with a view to succeeding Eddie Howe back in 2017.

Should Bournemouth look to tempt Terry away from Villa Park, compensation isn't thought to represent too much of a problem even though finances are relatively tight at the Vitality Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given Terry would seemingly only leave for the right job, it's a wonder if moving to Bournemouth mid-season would be the smartest idea.

Though certainly an upwardly mobile outfit, having established themselves as a Premier League club after a meteoric rise from League Two, the stakes are high. Hell-bent on making an instant return to the Premier League, that'd be quite the baptism of fire for someone just starting out as a No.1.

Should he struggle to hit the ground running amid the chaos that is a Championship campaign, Terry's managerial stock could drop relatively quickly.

Perhaps waiting until the end of the season and affording himself a summer to work with whatever club he moves to would be a wiser idea for his long-term ambitions.

