Crystal Palace news: Satisfaction reported behind the scenes

Clearly, Crystal Palace have quite the rebuilding job on their hands this summer.

With over 13 first-team players out of contract at the end of the season, as well as manager Roy Hodgson and his coaching staff, there are a number of big decisions to be made.

According to The Athletic, a recent agreement the club have come to is with that summer rebuild in mind.

They claim that part of the thinking behind extending Jairo Riedewald's contract at Selhurst Park is that they see the 24-year-old as a key figure in their attempts to both lower the average age of their squad as well as the wage bill, all while remaining competitive in the Premier League.

Indeed, there is understood to be satisfaction behind the scenes that the former Ajax man is finally coming good after a difficult time of things since his 2017 move during Frank de Boer's brief spell in charge of The Eagles.

Believed to be a popular figure amongst both players and staff, this season appears to have been a big one in his career.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given Riedewald has made more Premier League appearances this time out (18) than he had managed in the previous two campaigns combined (17), the uptick in his value to this Palace side has been significant.

In terms of recycling possession, he is the club's most successful passer of the ball, amassing a 90% success rate according to WhoScored.

At 24, this appears to be a long-term investment, ensuring a versatile option capable of operating as either a midfielder, central defender or even full-back stays with the club long-term.

Finally coming good, the £7.9m signing looks to have a bright future at Selhurst Park after signing his three-year contract extension.

