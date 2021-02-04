Celtic running risk of losing promising starlet as Man United and Everton circle

Celtic have a young goalkeeper in demand.

Few fans outside of Scotland will likely have heard of Vincent Angelini, as he is yet to make his first-team debut for the club.

Indeed, he is still only 17 and is playing for Celtic’s U17 side without a sniff of the first team.

However, it seems that there is interest in him from across English football and beyond.

Angelini has a contract that expires in the summer and Sport Witness carries a report from TuttoMercatoWeb claiming that Manchester United, Everton, and Southampton are all interested.

Lazio, Atalanta, and AC Milan are also interested and the report states that they could swoop, with talks over his current deal stalling.

Angelini is said to be interested in a potential move to Italy as his father is Italian and he would like to experience playing in the country.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Angelini is clearly a talent.

To be attracting such interest at the age of 17 proves that he has the ability required to make the step up to another elite club.

Still, Celtic will surely be disappointed with the prospect of losing yet another youngster.

Cameron Harper is set to depart to New York Red Bulls, having made one senior appearance, and questions have to be asked over why young players are looking to leave the club.

Whether he is in the first-team picture or not, young players need to see a pathway into the starting XI; Angelini must not.

