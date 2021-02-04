Wolverhampton Wanderers were not very active in the January transfer window despite an underwhelming start to the Premier League season.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side made just one signing as Willian Jose arrived on loan.

The Brazilian has had an instant impact at the club.

Jose was very impressive as Wolves defeated Arsenal on Tuesday evening.

The 29-year-old won a first-half penalty which completely changed the game.

Jose raced through on goal and was clipped in the box by David Luiz.

Luiz was sent off and Ruben Neves scored the resulting penalty. Joao Mourinho's second half goal won all three points for Wolves.

After spending no money in January, Wolves will be looking to bolster the squad further in the upcoming summer transfer window.

And they appear to have their eye on a player with a lot of Premier League experience.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Wolves are tracking Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Welsh midfielder is not a regular at the Italian club and they could be willing to sell him for €10-€15 million.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Ramsey would be a great signing.

The Welshman would bring bucket loads of experience, having earned 61 caps for his country and appearing 262 times in the Premier League.

He's also a winner, too, having won seven major honours in his career.

He would undoubtedly improve Wolves going forward. He scored 64 times in 369 games for Arsenal meaning his arrival will offer goals from midfield.

Now 30, Ramsey is still in his prime and has a few more years at the top level.

If Wolves can manage to get him for around £10m, that would be great business for a side that need more creativity and goals.

