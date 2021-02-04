Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best right-back in the world.

The defender has had a quite incredible few years at Liverpool.

His brilliance on the football pitch was recently recognised by EA Sports.

The FIFA 21 developers gave fans of the game the opportunity to vote for their Team of the Year.

Alexander-Arnold was voted into the team, giving him a quite incredible 94-rated card.

But, while Alexander-Arnold would be pleased with that achievement, the youngster won't be using that card in the game.

That's because he has been given a special 99-rated card which only he is allowed to use.

The Liverpool defender is an avid-player of the game and his team has emerged for the world to see.

Reddit user u/MojetskiNoah recently posted it on the platform after his friend played against him and to say it is incredible would be an understatement.

View it below:

GK: Alisson (90)

RB: Kyle Walker (85)

CB: Virgil van Dijk (90)

CB: Raphael Varane (86)

LB: Ferland Mendy (83)

CDM: Trent Alexander-Arnold (99)

CDM: Kylian Mbappe (97)

CAM: Ronaldo (94)

CAM: Ruud Gullit (90)

CAM: Bruno Fernandes (97)

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (98)

That is a quite ridiculous team.

There's nothing overly special about his back-line.

But Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the game, while Van Dijk and Walker are extremely solid.

Mendy and Varane's ratings' may not be up there with the rest of their team but they play a lot better in game than their overall ratings suggests.

Alexander-Arnold's selections at defensive midfield are interesting. He's converted Mbappe to a CDM, which is perhaps just for chemistry reasons, while he also has himself in the position.

There may be a few FIFA fans that raise their eyebrows at that but it doesn't really matter at all when the Liverpool star's card is rated 99 on every stat in the game.

His front four is really what makes the team special.

Ronaldo Nazario and Ruud Gullit are arguably the two best Icons on the game.

And alongside them Alexander-Arnold has Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo's Team of the Year cards.

It wouldn't be surprising at all if many of Alexander-Arnold's opponents had quit before the first whistle had even sounded.

