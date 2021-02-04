West Brom latest news: Barcelona player rejected January transfer

Given the paucity of goals in the West Bromwich Albion side, it's easy to see why Sam Allardyce was reportedly so keen on bringing in strikers.

While this edition of the January transfer window was certainly quieter than in years gone by, Mbaye Diange's arrival on loan from Galatasaray could be a helpful one. Indeed, the team he is walking into are the Premier League's fourth-lowest scorers.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Senegalese marksman could well have been joined by another addition.

They claim Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite was a target for the Baggies in the month just gone.

Indeed, a loan offer with a view to buy was reportedly made but the former Middlesbrough man had no intention of leaving the La Liga giants.

Considering he's featured in all but three of Barcelona's league games this season, it is hard to blame the Danish international.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While not the type of player one would typically associate with the Blaugrana, the 29-year-old is contributing at first-team level. Scoring six goals across all competitions, including three in the Champions League, there's seemingly little need for him to leave at the moment.

Had he joined West Brom, it would have surely been seen as a coup.

Though we are discussing relatively low tallies, no player in Allardyce's squad has scored as many in all competitions as Braithwaite, whose average of 1.8 shots per Champions League game (via WhoScored) far outdoes anyone at The Hawthorns.

Any help on the goalscoring front would have been welcome for West Brom and, while they did strengthen, simply relying on Diange to fire them to safety isn't exactly the most realistic hope of survival.

Unfortunately for them, Braithwaite has it good at Barcelona at the moment.

