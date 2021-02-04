Rangers latest news: Young player could leave Ibrox

The tale of the January transfer window for Rangers appeared to be one of building from a position of strength.

Miles clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, pre-contracts were agreed with three players, though obviously both Jack Simpson and Scott Wright arrived early with Nnamdi Ofoborh to come.

However, according to Football Insider, the Glasgow giants could be in for a taste of their own medicine.

They claim Championship outfit Brentford are in advanced talks with the Gers' rising young talent Nathan Young-Coombes.

A bid believed to be in the region of a £100k compensation fee has been accepted with the 18-year-old out of contract in the summer.

Should he join The Bees, it would represent a return to familiar surroundings for the England U17 international, having previously been a part of the youth team set-up at both Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The Daily Record have previously referred to the talented teenager as a 'prodigy' and praised his role in helping the club win the Al Kass Cup in Doha just a short time after joining back in 2019.

During that tournament, he scored a hat-trick against Tunisian side Etoile Sahel in a 7-0 rout after they had beaten Bayern Munich's U17 team, while he also bagged against bitter rivals Aberdeen in a Scottish Youth Cup semi-final.

Reportedly seen as a coup after moving north of the border in 2019, the fact he's leaving is obviously a blow. Indeed, someone else may now benefit from his burgeoning talents.

Still, things are going so well at Ibrox at the moment, it's hard to be too down about the prospect of a player yet to make a first-team appearance leaving. For now, Rangers are in dreamland.

