A clash of cultures and philosophies, but also two managers on a very different trajectory. Jose Mourinho's first ever meeting with Thomas Tuchel was brimming with sub-plots.

In the absence of Harry Kane, Carlos Vinicius made his first Premier League start for Tottenham, but it was a striker with much to prove at the other end who mustered the first chance of the game.

Timo Werner couldn't get his header on target after just 12 seconds, yet the Germany international soon made up for it by winning a penalty off a persistent but perilously prone Eric Dier.

The centre-back's relentless attempts to clear the ball while lying on the ground saw him fell Werner, with Jorginho converting the subsequent penalty.

It was a damning indictment of Jose Mourinho's approach that Spurs managed to touch the ball in the opposition box just twice in the opening 30 minutes.

A four at the back was supposed to bring more solidity, but instead the north Londoners looked totally stagnant once again.

Spurs fans on social media also slammed their lethargy and one clip in particular highlighted their apparent lack of effort.

After the shock defeat to Brighton, Mourinho's men really needed to make a statement - quite apart from the fact that they're playing in a London derby against one of their biggest rivals.

It's little wonder the pitchforks are out for the Portuguese in some quarters.

