There were scary moments at the end of Porto vs Belenenses on Thursday evening.

The Primeira Liga clash was goalless going into the closing stages of the game.

And then, in the 84th minute, there was a quite horrific clash involving Porto defender, Nanu.

The Guinea-Bissau footballer ran into the box to try and win the game for his side.

He was unable to get to the ball and clashed with Belenenses' goalkeeper.

Play was immediately stopped as Nanu was motionless on the ground.

An ambulance came to assist Nanu and, after around 15 minutes of medical treatment, he was taken to hospital in a neck brace.

Players from both sides were visibly distraught, with Pepe among those that were in tears.

Pepe spoke of Nanu in his post-match interview.

He said, per Próxima Jornada: "I wish our team mate Nanu a speedy recovery. The doctors in the ambulance told me that he was doing well, that he was already conscious".

Reports have since emerged, from Portuguese outlet Record, that Nanu's CT scan detected a traumatic brain injury.

We wish Nanu a speedy recovery and we hope he's back playing football as soon as possible.

18 minutes of added time was played following the incident. Neither side could find a winner and thus the game ended all square.

Porto remain in second in the Portuguese top tier, three points behind Sporting Lisbon.

Belenenses are positioned in 13th, just a few points above the relegation zone.

