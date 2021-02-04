Pressure is mounting on Jose Mourinho's following Tottenham's third defeat on the bounce.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea dominated Spurs to a far greater extent than the 1-0 scoreline suggested, Jorginho's penalty proving the difference after Eric Dier had brought down Timo Werner.

Mourinho had never previously lost consecutive league games at home in his career.

Yet that past seems to be crumbling all around him with Spurs slipping to defeats to Liverpool and Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sandwiching a 1-0 humbling at Brighton.

Spurs now sit eighth in the table and the cracks are beginning to show.

A bedraggled Mourinho was in no mood to reflect on where his side might have improved post-match.

Instead, the Portuguese insisted the game had been defined by the penalty incident. When BT Sport's Des Kelly put it to him that the match had been "a bit of a struggle", he replied:

"A bit of a struggle but how many chances? The penalty?"

"So the struggling it is what it is. We did't have the ball, correct, we didn't create in the first half, correct, but the struggle is the penalty in the end it's the penalty that decides the game.

"They are scoring a penalty that is not a penalty, that you say, 'dangerous situation', 'one on one', almost scoring.

"It's just a penalty that is difficult to accept so to lose a game with a penalty like this is a bit painful."

Mourinho was happier with his side in the second half - he added that they "pressed [Chelsea] much better...we deserved a little bit more".

But he still wasn't happy with referee Andre Marriner long after the full-time whistle.

At the end of the game, he could be seen speaking to the referee and he revealed to journalists in his post-match press conference that he told the official he "didn't like his performance".

While the scoreline would suggest that the game was indeed shaped by Jorginho's spot-kick, the full 90 minutes told a different story. Chelsea were persistently knocking on the door and would surely have found a way to break Spurs down regardless.

Spurs fans will be alarmed at Mourinho's swift blame game nonetheless.

News Now - Sport News