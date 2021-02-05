Tottenham slumped to another defeat on Thursday evening as they were beaten by Chelsea in the London derby.

Chelsea scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute.

Thomas Tuchel's side were given a penalty when Timo Werner was felled by Eric Dier inside the box.

Jorginho made no mistake from the resulting spot-kick as he sent Hugo Lloris the wrong way.

Spurs were a little better in the second half but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Some Spurs fans may have been confused with Mourinho's reluctance to sub on Gareth Bale.

The Welshman has not been at his best this season but he still could have made the difference had he been substituted on.

Alison Bender wanted to know why Bale was not subbed on.

She asked, with her final question of the interview, asked: "Gareth Bale... a lot of people were saying bring him on... can I ask why you didn't bring him on?"

Mourinho wasn't in the mood to give her a straight answer, replying: "Good question but I don't think you deserve an answer."

The Portuguese then exited the interview. Watch the moment at 2:43 in the below video.

Ouch. That's a bit out of order, to be honest.

The journalist answered a perfectly fine question and he gave a rude answer.

Mourinho is a great manager who is box office at times but he does let himself down occasionally with moments like this.

The Portuguese manager's position now be under threat.

Spurs have lost their last three games and have slipped to eighth in the table, 14 points behind Manchester City.

They have an uphill battle ahead of them if they want to secure a return to the Champions League next season.

News Now - Sport News