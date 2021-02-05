Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to an incredible comeback over Granada on Wednesday evening.

It looked as if Barca would crash out of the Cope del Rey when they were trailing Granada by two goals with a few minutes remaining.

But the Catalan giants scored twice late on, through Antoine Griezmann and Jordi Alba, to send the game into extra-time.

Barcelona would go on to win 5-3 in an eight-goal thriller to book their place in the semi-finals.

Messi didn't end up getting on the scoresheet but he still produced a wonderful performance.

He produced an assist and was given a 10/10 rating by SofaScore.

But what was more pleasing was his performance given the circumstances.

Many have claimed in the past that Messi is not a good leader. Even the late Diego Maradona thought that way.

"He's a great player but he's not a leader. It's useless trying to make a leader out of a man who goes to the toilet 20 times before a game," he said in 2018, per ESPN.

But, when Barcelona's back was against the wall against Granada, Messi did all he could to pull off a miraculous comeback.

Not only was he excelling with the ball at his feet, but he was also barking orders at teammates, encouraging them, celebrating goals passionately and leading team talks during extra-time.

A video has emerged showing Messi's inspirational leadership in the game, with the commentators saying: "For anyone who says Messi isn't a leader, look at this."

Watch it below:

People who thought he was a bad leader might want to change their opinions...

The Argentine great has got an unfair reputation for being a bad leader in recent years.

Many have accused him of downing tools when the going gets tough and not having the determination to fight back from losing situations.

He made a mockery of those claims on Wednesday evening.

