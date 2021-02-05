Tottenham's London derby against Chelsea may have been Thomas Tuchel's first big test, but Jose Mourinho was under just as much scrutiny.

The north Londoners have now won just two of the 10 league games since they went top of the Premier League in December.

Worst of all, they looked totally devoid of inspiration or thought at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

Chelsea peppered the goal in the early exchanges and it took just 24 minutes for them to get their reward, Eric Dier senselessly felling Timo Werner in the box. Jorginho converted the penalty.

In the second half, Dier was almost guilty of another embarrassing mishap when he punted the ball towards his own goal, only Hugo Lloris sparing his blushes.

A livid Mourinho flounced on the touchline, but this was ultimately not a night defined by individual errors.

While they continue to seep into Tottenham's defensive displays, it was their lack of shape and creativity which suggests a wider rot.

Spurs uninspired without Kane

In that sense, Tuchel represented an unfortunate opponent on the night. The German has only been in place at Stamford Bridge for a short amount of time but he is already making his mark, Chelsea looking more fluid and playing as a greater collective than they were in the latter days of Frank Lampard's reign.

As for Spurs, without Harry Kane - who was injured in the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool a week ago - they are struggling not only to score goals (also drawing a blank against Brighton) but to form any sort of attacking spark.

In short ,though Tuchel's training methods are unconventional, and include methods like players holding tennis balls and playing with mini footballs, they seem to be working.

Mourinho's methods are now being questioned and an intriguing report from the Independent has shed some light on how his training sessions are perceived, noting that there were also complaints about it at Real Madrid.

It claims that according to sources within the club, "the attacking idea genuinely doesn't extend much beyond getting it to Kane and Son Heung-min".

Moreover, it says Mourinho's plans do not involve how to move the ball up the pitch, with opponents noticing this frailty when preparing to face Spurs.

Tottenham's training under Mourinho

"Matches thereby reflect the training, which has largely been based on defensive organisation, set pieces and second balls," the report adds, while also characterises Mourinho's attacking training as "basic".

That echoes claims from his time at Madrid, when Los Blancos players envied Barcelona, who played scintillating football under Pep Guardiola, while feeling they were not helped to attack at all.

In pre-season training, they did not work on organising their attacks. Diego Torres' book on the manager's time in Spain suggests one unnamed Real player even made fun of Mourinho and invented a made-up 'manual' which would have showed him how to attack.

The Portuguese promised Daniel Levy when he took the job that he had spent time away from the game evolving his strategy, but while Spurs improved the second half, there was still very little sign of progress.

For the first time, Tottenham have lost back-to-back games in their new ground. Prior to last night, Mourinho had never lost consecutive league games at home as a manager, but that was another statistic that was sent tumbling by an abject display.

