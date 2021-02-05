As expected, it was a quiet January transfer window at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The departure of Troy Parrott on loan and the decision to cut short Gedson Fernandes' spell in north London were the only moves of note on deadline day.

Dele Alli's proposed switch to Paris Saint-Germain, where he might have linked up with his former boss Mauricio Pochettino, failed to materialise, with Daniel Levy reluctant to sanction a deal.

That has left Jose Mourinho toying with bringing Alli back into the fold ahead of the weekend's Premier League clash with West Brom.

It will also be weighing on Mourinho's mind that he is not blessed with options in the playmaker department. Some might argue it's been a problem ever since Christian Eriksen left and it's worsened in recent weeks due to Giovani Lo Celso's injury.

The Argentine is expected to be out of action for a few more weeks as his hamstring problem is more serious than was first thought.

Lo Celso has made just four Premier League starts all season as it becomes increasingly apparent that Mourinho can't rely on him to stay fit. Elsewhere in attacking midfield, Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura have struggled for consistency.

That has left Spurs pondering their options in the market and according to TuttoJuve, that has led them to a surprise candidate: former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Welshman once said on A League of Their Own that if he became Prime Minister, his first move would be to "relegate Tottenham".

That might not endear him to fans of his possible suitors, but his record at the Emirates just might.

With 40 goals and 46 assists during his time in English football, it came as quite the surprise when Arsenal allowed him to leave on a free transfer and he took the plunge in moving to Serie A.

While it initially looked like he'd be a success, he's since been hit and miss in Turin, scoring just five league goals for the Old Lady.

The report suggests he would cost around £9-£13m and it states Juventus are keen to raise funds for some of their own targets, including Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli and even Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

Inevitably, supporters have been taking to social media and the reaction has been mixed.

"I'd take him tbf, good midfielder and has a solid record in the Premier League," one wrote. Others called it a "major coup".

Another was less convinced. "Please no," he insisted.

"Levy spending 15mil on an injury prone old midfielder with no re-sell value," a third pointed out.

"Who is paying his massive salary," was a further objection.

It would be a move that would no doubt continue to divide Spurs fans given his previous history across north London, but one which would make sense as a cut-price deal to address a problem area.

