John Cena confirmed in January that it is 'mathematically impossible' for him to appear at WrestleMania 37 in April.

He cited travel restrictions as the reason, suggesting he won't be able to quarantine for two weeks after arriving in the United States from Canada, where he is filming.

"I used to be very open about the fact that part-timers were just that, and here I am at 44 years old and I’ve become what I despise, as they say. That is kind of what it is," Cena said.

"Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks.

"Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July.

"It’s very difficult to say because I know it’s going to be disappointing for a lot of people, but according to the letter of regulation right now, there is no mathematical way I can be at WrestleMania this year."

While the 16-time WWE world champion has seemingly confirmed his status, Corey Graves isn't convinced.

Speaking on the latest episode of the WWE After the Bell podcast, the commentator suggested that Cena could be swerving fans - saying that he simply should be there.

"I don’t buy it," Graves said.

"Because it should be John Cena at WrestleMania in some capacity. There’s a lot of truth to what he’s saying, it makes sense, I understand it.

"But there’s also a guy as recent as the Royal Rumble last year told everybody he’s not coming back under any circumstance. Yeah, Edge, the guy who just won the Royal Rumble did the same thing."

Graves even went as far as saying he believes Cena will be at WrestleMania 37.

"It’s throwing people off the trail, I’m okay with it, I love it," he continued.

"If that’s what John Cena is doing and playing everybody like puppets, I support it. I don’t believe John Cena doesn’t have any role at WrestleMania. I believe John Cena will be there."

Only time will tell if 'The Leader of the Cenation' really is swerving fans. But if he doesn't appear at WrestleMania, there will be one very disappointed commentator that weekend.

