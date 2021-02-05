Happy birthday to the one and only Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese legend turns 36 today as he continues to grace us with his brilliance.

Many believe the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is the greatest goalscorer in football history as he sits on 763 senior goals. While it’s up for debate whether the likes of Josef Bican, Pele or Romario scored more, there’s no doubting that Ronaldo is one of the greatest players - if not the greatest - to have played the game.

He started his career in his native Portugal with Sporting and, at the age of 16, made his debut in the first-team.

It didn’t take long for him to start attracting some of the biggest clubs in Europe with his performance.

And, following a friendly against Manchester United in 2003, Sir Alex Ferguson demanded his club sign him at the age of 18. It proved to be the best £12.24 million the club ever spent.

At first, there were doubts whether this skinny winger with highlights in his hair could make it in England. The stepovers, the diving, the arrogance. Was he really cut out for Premier League football? We soon found out the answer was a very firm ‘yes’.

He started off fairly slowly with six, nine and 12 goals in his first three seasons respectively. But soon, he became the league’s best player and backed that up with 23, 42 and 26 goals in the following three campaigns winning the title in each of those. He also helped United win the Champions League in 2007/08, scoring in the final against Chelsea.

During his time in England, he won the PFA Young Player of the Year, PFA Players’ Player of the Year twice, FWA Footballer of the Year twice, Premier League Golden Boot and was included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on four occasions. He also claimed the first of his Ballons d'Or in 2008.

He was now ready for a move that would take his career to the next level.

Step forward, Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants paid a then-world record £80 million fee for Ronaldo with 80,000 fans gathering at the Bernabeu to see his unveiling.

And it’s fair to say he hit the ground running.

His goal record during his nine seasons at Real Madrid was just astonishing with 450 goals in 438 matches. His most prolific campaign came during the 2014/15 seasons, where Ronaldo scored 61 goals in 54 matches. Extraordinary.

With Ronaldo in that kind of form, it probably wasn’t a surprise to see trophies and individual awards come his way.

Ronaldo managed to get his hands on two La Ligas, two Copa den Res, two Spanish Super Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, three Club World Cups and a further FOUR Champions Leagues.

Another four Ballon d’Ors came his way and he and Lionel Messi did battle to become the GOAT.

But Ronaldo wasn’t finished at the age of 33.

After conquering England and Spain, he moved to Italy as Juventus spent €100 million on him.

€100 million on a 33-year-old? Would it be worth the investment?

Of course, it was. This is Ronaldo we’re talking about.

In 112 matches for the Old Lady, Ronaldo has scored 87 times and shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.

And we haven't even touched on his international career.

With 102 goals for Portugal to his name, Ronaldo is closing in on Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals. He's also led his nation to the European Championship and UEFA Nations League.

To still be considered one of the best players in world football at the age of 36 is astonishing.

Forget about the pathetic comparisons with Messi as to who is the GOAT. Let’s just appreciate Ronaldo for who he is. An absolutely incredible footballer who has worked extremely hard to achieve astonishing feats during his career.

Let’s just hope he can continue playing at the very highest level for many years to come.

