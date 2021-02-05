Fight fans may soon have the chance to witness a once in a generation mega-fight between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

That is according to former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight challenger Kenny Florian.

Despite both men being retired from action, Florian claims sources from within believe a fight between two of the greatest in UFC history isn’t as far-fetched as perhaps first imagined.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Anik and Florian podcast, Florian said; “I heard some pretty crazy news over the weekend.

“I won’t say exactly where it’s from, but it’s from a well-known coach who apparently is aware of a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and a legend in the UFC, a former two-time champion, Georges St-Pierre.

“I don’t know if it’s confirmed, but it is a fight that St-Pierre might be getting ready for and is preparing for.

'I don’t think he would be getting ready for that or be telling people that he’s getting ready for a big fight unless it was actually happening."

GSP may not have fought competitively since 2017, but is known to have had Khabib on his radar for a number of years now.

The former welterweight champion, viewed as perhaps the best mixed martial artist of all time, has done little to quell the rumours, teasing fans by posting himself training in a snowstorm looking in top shape on his Instagram.

The video was followed by a caption of: "Training in a snowstorm today has reminded me of something very important.

"There’s nothing like getting out of your comfort zone in order to improve!"

Khabib, who called it a day in October last year following an undefeated career, has himself teased a return to the Octagon recently following conversations with Dana White, though, it remains to be seen whether or not he was impressed with what he saw at UFC 257 a couple of weeks ago.

Should any fight between the two legends of UFC go ahead, it would surely take an emotional toll on Khabib. On the one hand, he retired following a promise to his mother that he would stop competing with his father no longer by his side.

However, Khabib’s late father Abdulmanap wished that his son would cement his legacy by going head-to-head with St-Pierre, so a bout between the two may prove too difficult for ‘The Eagle’ to turn down.

Despite the frenzy caused by Florian’s comments, Dana White has dampened down any possibility of the pair squaring up. When asked about his meeting with Khabib prior to UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, White responded: "Nope, GSP never came up.

"He's not interested in that fight. And from what I hear, after today, neither is GSP. So that's over."

