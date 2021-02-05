Drew McIntyre is at the top of the WWE mountain right now.

Since winning the Royal Rumble one year ago, his star has continued to grow and the Scotsman is already a two-time world champion holding the top belt on RAW.

After beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in 2020, he'll surely have a match at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' again this year as he looks to cement this incredible run.

But it wasn't always plain sailing for McIntyre. In fact, his road to the top has been a rocky one.

After being released by WWE in 2014 following a tough run with the company, he was made to grind it out on the independent circuit for a number of years before returning as a different beast.

Yet, even before that - and even before his infamous 'Chosen One' gimmick in WWE, McIntyre's career almost crumbled before it had even begun.

Speaking recently, the WWE Champion revealed he was once pitched a terrible gimmick that made all his dreams 'crash before his eyes'.

"I got told about it, I was about 260lbs at the time. 'We've got this great idea for you Drew, you're going to be... A RUNWAY MAN!'" McIntyre told The Rich Eisen Show.

"'You're going to come out on a runway and model the latest underpants. That's going to be your gimmick, you're going to be this model character.'

"All my dreams just crashed before my very eyes, but I couldn't register it on my face because it's WWE and it's a great opportunity."

McIntyre revealed he actually went along with the idea and even told Vince McMahon he'd make it work it if got him on television.

"I just nodded like 'that's a great idea.' I lost about 35 pounds to get the abs in, looking like an Abercrombie & Fitch model.

"I sat down with Vince McMahon and he asked me my honest opinion on the character and I said, 'You know what sir if it gets me on television then I'll make it work.'"

Thankfully, Vince could tell Drew wasn't fully on board with the idea and told him to 'go out there and be yourself'.

It's fair to say McIntyre did well to swerve that one. It was a good decision too, just look where he is now.

News Now - Sport News