Sir Lewis Hamilton's contract stand-off has descended into a full-blown saga.

The seven-time world champion remains out of contract at Mercedes as pre-season testing lurks ominously on the horizon.

Toto Wolff has admitted to arguments with Hamilton over Zoom as a crack team of lawyers are being made to go above and beyond to write out a deal that suits both parties.

It is hard to foresee a scenario in which Hamilton and Mercedes don't come to an accord but it remains a distinct possibility.

For one, George Russell's electric performance at the Sakhir Grand Prix has thrown a fairly sizeable spanner in the works.

Russell, who stepped into the breach when Hamilton was struck down with coronavirus, was cruelly denied a spectacular debut win, ultimately finishing second.

It showed that Mercedes might be able to get by without Hamilton, giving them the proverbial leg-up in the talks.

It is also believed that Hamilton's salary demands are proving to be a sticking point with Mercedes looking to trim their spending ahead of the implementation of budget caps.

The result is that the biggest name in the sport is still without a seat for the upcoming season.

However, there does seem to be light at the end of the tunnel.

The 'Verstappen Clause'

Reports from inside the Mercedes camp claim that Hamilton's future was 'never in doubt' and news has emerged today that Mercedes have agreed to one of the Brit's more quirky requests.

Per a report in GP Blog, both parties have finally settled on what is being dubbed the 'Verstappen Clause'.

The supposed clause would give Hamilton a veto when it comes to the choosing of his teammate at the Silver Arrows.

While Wolff is a big fan of Dutch star Max Verstappen, Hamilton is not - the Brit does not fancy the idea of teaming up with explosive Red Bull man.

While it seems a bizarre request, it is a sign of progress.

Hopefully we'll be able to report soon that Hamilton has signed on the dotted line.

