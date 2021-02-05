WWE confirmed the release of Steve Cutler on Thursday.

A statement on their website reads: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Steve Cutler. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

The former SmackDown star had been with the company since 2014, spending much of his career on the developmental NXT roster.

In 2020, he was called up to the Blue Brand alongside Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker as part of The Forgotten Sons stable.

However, the group completely disappeared from TV shortly after their call up and Cutler only recently reappeared as one of King Corbin's Knights of the Lone Wolf.

Following his release, the 33-year-old shared a statement on Twitter expressing 'shock' at the decision.

"Unfortunately, today I was released. It was shocking, to say the least. But, I am excited about the future and all the possibilities in front of me," he wrote.

"Thanks for your continued support. 90 days... the countdown begins."

The 90-day countdown relates to the three-month non-compete clause included in many contracts that prevent former WWE talent from appearing on another wrestling TV show.

In early May, he will legally be allowed to sign and perform with another company, should he wish to.

While Cutler may be shocked at the news, Fightful Select reports that backstage heat may have led to his release.

The website claims that the SmackDown star was sidelined from WWE TV last month after contracting COVID-19 and that frustrated the company.

Some sources believe that heat led to his eventual departure. However, the report also notes that the 'door is open' for Cutler to return down the line.

He is said to be a 'welcome familiar face' who often made appearances at the Performance Center, even offering to bump for the 'big man' class that has been taking place there.

It's not clear where Cutler will end up now he's left WWE, but given he's counting down the 90 days of his non-compete clause, we'll probably see him in a rival promotion.

