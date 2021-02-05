A new and improved Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez would KNOCK OUT peak Floyd Mayweather.

These are the views of Alvarez’s training partner Ryan Garcia, who has controversially backed Alvarez to put 'Pretty Boy' down if the two were to have a rematch of their 2013 encounter.

Back then, a promising 23-year-old Alvarez suffered his first professional defeat at the hands of Mayweather via unanimous decision following 12 rounds.

That fight over seven years ago may have come too soon for Alvarez, but having since become world champion in no less than four different weights, Garcia believes there would be a different outcome these days.

Interim WBC Lightweight Champion Garcia was asked by ESPN for his views on the unlikely event of a rematch between the two. Garcia was in no doubt and his answer was emphatic.

“Canelo wins," he said, as per The Sun.

"At his best, he is much smarter and knows how to manoeuvre in the ring much better.

Pretty Boy was good but if he went directly against Canelo, he would be knocked out. He would have to box and [Saul] is a big guy by nature.

It is a bold claim from Garcia, made more remarkable given the fact Mayweather was never knocked out in his professional career, his record standing at 50-0.

Garcia may even be trying to stir up any potential clash, criticising ‘Money’ Mayweather’s behaviour once he reached the pinnacle of his career. Whilst respecting Mayweather’s ability and legacy, Garcia said: “What I had a problem with [when it came to] Floyd was how he represented himself when he got to the top.

"He threw around the image of glorifying money. I don't like that."

Garcia’s faith and confidence in Canelo Alvarez has been echoed by the man himself.

The Mexican, who’s preparing to defend his WBA (Super), WBC and Ring Super Middleweight titles against Avni Yildirim on February 27, agrees with his partner that the story might have a different ending this time around.

Canelo said: "It's different now. I'm [a] different fighter. I think he's good too but I'm a different fighter now.

"Maybe [it would be a] different fight."

