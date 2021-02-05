Aston Villa star Jack Grealish may often be seen as one of the Premier League's resident bad boys but the midfielder has shown there's plenty of sweetness in his soul by donating £2,000 towards the funeral of a teenage fan who tragically died in a car accident.

As reported by The Mirror, Mia Craen was an avid sportsperson. In addition to being a huge Villa fan, she played as a hockey goalkeeper for Sussex and Horsham, competed in triathlons and was involved in swimming and football clubs.

Sadly, however, when she was driving home last Saturday, the 18-year-old collided with a tree and passed away at the scene.

Mia's favourite player was Jack Grealish and that inspired friend Rosie Fletcher to write on Instagram: "Given that she was a huge @avfcofficial and @jackgrealish fan, we would like to get recognition for Mia and the amazing person she was."

Friends were encouraged to tag the England midfielder to draw attention towards Mia's story, while Grealish shared the post to his Instagram followers and asked people to make donations with the caption: "R.I.P Mia. Sending my deepest condolences to your family and friends. Please click the link in this bio and donate if possible. So sad."

Grealish himself is said to have donated £2,000 to Mia's funeral costs, while he also sent a personal message of condolences to her brother, Finlay Craen.

1 of 30 Can you name this famous football stadium? London Stadium Red Bull Arena Etihad Stadium Estadio do Dragao

Finlay's GoFundMe page has raised nearly £20,000 for his sister's funeral - you can make your own donation by following this link.

Explaining the kind of person Mia was, Finlay wrote on her GoFundMe page: "No matter the situation Mia always managed to light up the room and put a smile on peoples faces, even people that barely knew her. There isn't a photo of her where she isn't smiling."

Sussex Police are still appealing for anyone who saw the crash in Southwater to come forward. Mia was driving a white Fiat 500.

News Now - Sport News