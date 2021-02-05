Jose Mourinho might be breathing a sigh of relief that Tottenham's latest abject defeat was at least held behind closed doors.

Whether the Portuguese is able to survive the return of fans remains to be seen, but his reign slumped to a new low with a 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

Never before had Mourinho lost back-to-back home games in the league, nor had Spurs done so in their new stadium.

Yet there was an inevitability about the Blues' triumph, which came courtesy of Jorginho's penalty after some senseless defending from Eric Dier had brought down Timo Werner.

Spurs improved in the second half - that is to say, they pressed more and made slightly more effort - but they failed to really test Edouard Mendy.

For many of their supporters, the blame for that lies at Mourinho's door. While he promised a new philosophy when he arrived in November 2019, there's been no evidence of that and in a run of just two wins from 10 league games, his side have looked stagnant and uninspired.

A culture clash with a fanbase who pride their club on its reputation for entertaining football, yes, but one which is also failing to yield results. His failure to bring on Gareth Bale also raised eyebrows.

However, the manager is not the only one attracting the ire of Tottenham fans.

As ever, Daniel Levy's stewardship is under scrutiny too and the chairman was the target of one particularly furious fan's rant on talkSPORT.

“The problem lies with one man and that’s Daniel Levy,” seethed a caller identified only as 'Matt'.

“How much longer are these pathetic Tottenham fans going to accept this from Daniel Levy?

“Walking around saying, ‘we’ve got the best stadium’… this man has destroyed my football club!

“I hate Daniel Levy more than I hate Arsenal – because, under this man, Arsene Wenger has got a better history than my football club.

“Every single football club has overtaken us."

Then we get to Mourinho and the players.

"It’s the equivalent to having a brand new Lamborghini and buying a 25-year-old Lamborghini that’s falling to bits," he added.

“Jose is inept, he’s a washed up has-been. He’s leaving out the most talented footballer at the football club – and Levy can’t get rid of him. Pep [Guardiola] can come, [Jurgen] Klopp can come, Poch, Wenger, Fergie – the lot in one dressing room. Nothing will change because Daniel Levy has sucked the life out of this football club.

“You’ve got Eric Dier playing centre-back, Poch didn’t even want him. Serge Aurier is pony and he walked out at half-time of the Liverpool game.

“But Jose’s got no other option. He looks at Ben Davies – useless, Davinson Sanchez – useless. How is Harry Winks still at this football club, yet Dele Alli can’t get a game?”

A brutal assessment but one which probably reflects the sentiments of many Spurs fans right now.

