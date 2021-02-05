Back in the late 1990s, WWE made a big statement in the sporting world when they acquired the services of the legendary and iconic boxer Mike Tyson.

His famed role as the special guest enforcer in WrestleMania 14’s title match between Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin brought a needed shakeup to the WWE storyline, thus giving them the momentum to win the Monday Night Wars.

Many fans look back to Tyson’s appearances fondly, stating that they played a pivotal role in the growth of the franchise heading into the 2000s.

Jim Ross recently echoed that sentiment on the Grilling JR Podcast, while also mentioning the cautious approach to commentary and how Tyson’s demands were always met behind the scenes.

“It was a big moment, no doubt,” Ross said. “It made a lot of headlines and put Austin in the spotlight he needed to be, very defiant, very anti-corporate stuff. Vince’s look on his face was brilliant because he had dollar signs in his eyes looking at Tyson and Austin and Tyson being a part of the brand and Austin trying to screw it up.

“It was a big night for us. I made sure [on commentary] when I said Austin and Tyson, I didn’t say Tyson and Austin, because I wanted to give our guy Stone Cold the top billing.”

It’s rumoured that Iron Mike was offered a $3.5 million cheque for the role, and Ross spoke further about how Shane McMahon ensured Tyson was kept happy regardless of the circumstances.

“Shane McMahon had a lot to do with that,” Ross said. “He became Tyson’s concierge, whatever Mike needed [Shane got him]. I think during his time, Tyson wanted a motorcycle, I have no idea why, and Shane bought him a motorcycle. They tried to appease him, it’s like recruiting a college football player or basketball player.

“The WWE tried to take care of Mike at every turn of the road and Mike needed money at that point in time. The McMahon family took care of him and it worked out. It was a good investment quite frankly because it paid off at the end of the day.”

