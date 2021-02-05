The Maniac & The Game - Coming soon to NXT?

Earlier this week, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard appeared on WWE's The Bump this morning, and he had some fightin' words for Triple H.

Following in the footsteps of former fellow football star, Pat McAfee, Leonard had a message for the 14-time World Champion, originally posted by WWE's The Bump's official Twitter account.

"You want me to call out Triple H? Okay cool. Hey Triple H, it's Maniac. I want to meet you in the ring, I don't think you want smoke with The Maniac. Meet me down there if you wanna talk trash... I'll show you a little something-something."

After Leonard's message was shared by the Indianapolis Colts on Twitter, Triple H was quick to fire back at the three-time Pro Bowler with a message of his own:

Interesting, you really must have ALL the smoke! [Darius Leonard] if you ever need to find me, I’ll be at the CWC every Weds for WWE NXT.

[Pat McAfee] can give you directions... just be sure to bring your helmet, so as The Rock says, I’ll turn it sideways & ah... you know the rest!"

The Game wasn't finished there though, as he extended an open invitation to the standout linebacker on NFL Network, cutting a brilliant promo back.

You can watch everything unfold in the video below:

Yep, it seems The Maniac is such an imposing challenger, that Triple H would rather team up with him than face him inside the ring! Talk about a smart gameplan.

WWE Superstars on the black-and-yellow roster better watch out.

So, if The Maniac is down and The Game is down, the only question that remains is... When do Darius Leonard and Triple H join forces in the middle of an NXT ring, and can it be right now?

