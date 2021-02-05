Tottenham news: Highly unlikely club renew agreement

Oh how long ago December the 29th feels.

Indeed, after Tottenham had drawn away at in-form Chelsea, Jose Mourinho was coyly batting away suggestions his side were in the title race with a wry comment about them being 'little ponies', much as he had done while in charge at Stamford Bridge.

After the reverse fixture, however, the mood couldn't be more different.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

The Portuguese has seen his tactical set-up slated by sections of the media after a rather anemic performance at home to his former club with the Blues running out clear winners and Spurs registering only two shots on target.

Such a poor outing followed equally miserable reports from Marca about the future of a certain Gareth Bale.

They claim Spurs 'are not even considering' trying to keep the 31-year-old beyond the end of the loan agreement that ends this summer, leaving parent club Real Madrid with a potential administrative headache.

Next season, Madrid can only register three non-EU players in their 25-man squad and, following Brexit, he'd be battling with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eder Militao, who have all played fairly prominent roles in their first-team this season.

So, as a result, they could be forced to shell out on his lucrative wages and not even have him in their squad should Tottenham or any other suitor not try to sign him at the end of the season.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given Bale's wages and the level of his performance so far, it's not hard to see why Tottenham might be wary about trying to keep him any longer than they have to.

Not even brought on against Chelsea with Mourinho giving what could be seen as a cryptic message when asked why that was the case (telling one journalist she didn't 'deserve' to know why) his second spell in North London has been almost a complete waste of time.

Seemingly a shadow of the player who left Spurs in 2013, it's not just the fact Bale is not playing during a difficult run for the club. Even when things were going well and Spurs were sat atop the Premier League, the more industrious Steven Bergwijn was largely preferred as a foil to Heung-min Son and Harry Kane.

Unless there is a dramatic upturn in Bale's situation at Tottenham between now and the end of the season, the club's only realistic decision will be to cast him back into the footballing wilderness.

News Now - Sport News