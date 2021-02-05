Jake Humphrey ended BT Sport's coverage of Tottenham's defeat to Chelsea with a nod to double-winning captain Danny Blanchflower's famous quote about "glory".

Spurs' identity is being brought into sharp focus right now amid Jose Mourinho's plight.

The north Londoners have won just two of their last nine games, but it's their style of play which is arguably just as concerning.

Plenty of fans aren't happy with Mourinho's defensive brand of football - but it begs the question of what the players themselves make of it.

Remember that clip from 'All or Nothing' which featured Dele Alli lambasting his team for 'smashing it long and f***ing defending"?

Well, it seems the playmaker isn't the only one who has grown frustrated.

The Independent have provided an update on Mourinho's situation at Tottenham and it stresses that he will be given time - but that sources say "pressure is growing" on him.

It states chairman Daniel Levy has been struck by how poorly Spurs are playing, having initially wanted to appoint Mourinho because of his profile.

Levy will wield the axe if things don't improve. Working in Mourinho's favour is that his side have reached the League Cup final, are still in the FA Cup and Europa League and could still qualify for the top four - though they're currently seven points behind Liverpool.

As for the players themselves, the report suggests "a growing number have serious misgivings about the football," and a "minority are fed up with it".

That appears to exclude two senior players - Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane - who are described as loyal to the manager.

GIVEMESPORT'S Kat Lucas:

This has all the hallmarks of Mourinho's downward trajectories at his past clubs.

While the majority of players are yet to down tools formally, in both the Brighton and Chelsea defeats they simply weren't playing for the manager.

As a collective, Tottenham are playing beneath the quality of some of the players they have in that squad. Even with Kane injured, the likes of Heung-min Son and Tanguy Ndombele deserve better.

It will be curious to see if and when Levy acts. Sacking Mourinho before the League Cup final - which isn't until 25 April - would seem harsh and possibly sacrifice their chance of outwitting Pep Guardiola on the day.

A solitary League Cup isn't going to make up for a season of misery, however, and it says a lot that the chairman, who was initially his manager's biggest advocate and had wanted to appoint him for over a decade, is starting to lose faith.

