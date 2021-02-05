Bobby Lashley has revealed that he agrees with The Undertaker's controversial comments about WWE going soft.

The CEO of The Hurt Business has been in two separate generations of locker rooms, having an initial run with the company between 2005 and 2008 before returning a decade later.

While fellow current stars like Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have rubbished The Phenom's claims that things have gone soft, Lashley actually agreed.

"Yeah, I don’t wanna say I agree with him completely - actually I can because it’s 'Taker. I can say I agree with him. So, I agree with him," he told ESPN’s Cheap Heat podcast.

"You know what? That’s what The Hurt Business is about. I mean that’s why we came about because we were like, 'What are we?' And I was like, 'We’re different from this generation.'

"We can’t do this generation. We can’t do what this generation is doing. We don’t wanna do what this generation is doing.

"We need to put our style on this generation and our style is bring 'em in the ring and beat 'em up, and if they can’t make it, they can’t make it because we gotta protect this business."

Lashley went on to suggest that he preferred the locker room days of old when established WWE stars would 'beat up' guys coming up to 'protect the business'.

"Before when I was coming up, all the guys used to say they were beating up the guys coming up because they said they had to protect the business.

"They had to make sure these guys had the heart to do it. We [don’t] want guys in the locker room crying. We don’t want guys that are always b****ing and bellyaching and everything like that.

We beat ‘em up and we kick ‘em out, and some of the guys when we do that in the ring, you can do your little flippies and jumpies and all that stuff.

"I’m just gonna grab you, throw you down and beat you up."

Lashley is the latest in a long line of WWE stars - past and present - to weigh in on the 'soft' debate. We can't see his opinion going down too well with many of his colleagues though...

