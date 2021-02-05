When Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich last summer, it appeared the champions were set to become even more imperious.

The Reds initially paid £20 million, rising to £25m with add-ons, in one of the bargains of the summer.

Most Liverpool fans would stand by that decision.

However, the club's problems in recent weeks have left some looking for a scapegoat and as the biggest change to Jurgen Klopp's set-up, that has perhaps made Thiago an easy target.

“Thiago slows things down & doesn’t play the way Liverpool play," Dietmar Hamann said on talkSPORT.

“They had midfielders less skilful but who played the ball quickly.”

Whoever is to blame, the cold hard facts are that Liverpool are now seven points behind league-leaders Manchester City, who also have a game in hand.

The title race isn't over, but it might just as well be if Pep Guardiola's side triumph at Anfield on Sunday.

Aside from Thiago, Liverpool's attackers have also been criticised for their recent run, which has included defeats to Southampton, Burnley and most recently, Brighton.

At the other end, a defensive injury crisis has forced the likes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams into the starting XI more often than Klopp would have envisioned for the young duo.

In truth, blaming Thiago is unfair and he proved what a phenomenal midfielder he was at Bayern Munich. The Spanish international has simply come into the Liverpool side at an unfortunate time.

A video doing the rounds on social media has sought to prove that point by comparing the 29-year-old's link-up play with his former Bayern teammates to his success on Merseyside with the likes of Roberto Firmino.

Ouch. He's employed exactly the same technique with his free-kick there, but it's fair to say Thomas Muller was a little closer to his wavelength.

It would be ridiculous to write off Liverpool's front line nonetheless as on their day, they remain one of the best in Europe.

For some reason, though, things just aren't clicking and that set-piece routine just sums up the disconnect right now.

News Now - Sport News