Game of Thrones star Hafthor ‘Thor’ Bjornsson is setting his sights on a heavyweight battle with Tyson Fury... no, seriously.

The Mountain was interviewed ahead of his boxing fight against fellow strongman ‘The Beast’ Eddie Hall in September.

Billed as ‘The Heaviest Boxing Match in History’, the two ex-World’s Strongest Men will step between the ropes and go toe-to-toe in the ring later this year.

Bjornsson has already competed in an exhibition bout – which The Beast has not yet done – where he clashed with Irish boxer Steven Ward for three rounds last month.

Not only does he now have an official boxing match under his belt, Thor Bjornsson lost an incredible 50kg for that fight alone, and is set to continue his trimming for his clash with Hall.

In an interview with The Metro, Thor spoke about the confidence he gained from the exhibition bout, stating: “What probably surprised me the most, not really surprised, but the thing I learned the most from the fight is that I just need some more training.

“You never know, I was quite surprised how much I enjoyed myself in the ring, so I don’t want to say ‘no’ (to future fights) because I’m just enjoying this journey so much now. If I make huge improvements then why not?”

The Mountain showed in his interview just how confident he really is about beating the British powerlifter, as he spoke about his future boxing career – that could include facing WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Bjornsson said: “When I do anything I always look at the top and the top right now is Tyson Fury obviously, but we’ll see in two years’ time who is on top then.

“There’s probably going to be a rematch against Eddie Hall, so I’ll be in the sport for probably the next two years."

Thor continued, saying: “After the rematch, we’ll see how I feel, how much I have improved. I’m not getting any younger – I’m 32 years old so I need to improve very fast if I see myself competing more.”

However, the Icelandic strongman is optimistic about his boxing future, and wants to best The Beast.

Bjornsson added: “If the right opportunity came along, let’s say in the Eddie Hall fight…obviously my plan is to knock him out.

“Let’s say I knock him out the first and second time and some big name says ‘who the f*** does he think he is? Thor, you’re nothing, I’m going to knock you out, I challenge you’ – that could happen.

“No one has seen a guy my size before and imagine if some big name would challenge me because they want to shut me down.

“That would be a huge opportunity for me and I probably wouldn’t turn it down”.

For now, Bjornsson only has one fight confirmed, and that is the clash with Eddie Hall in September.

