The greatest sporting spectacle known to man takes place this Sunday night.

It's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL's flagship event, the 55th annual Super Bowl at the Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

Fans are calling this one 'a game for the ages,' such is the excitement and expectation level surrounding the key dual between quarterbacks Tom Brady (Buccaneers) and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs).

There is a lot more talent out there on the turf than just the QBs, mind. Both teams come into this one wielding huge offensive weapons, so expect anything but a dead rubber.

Let's get down to it...

Here are the top 5 Trojan Fantasy picks for this Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs)

Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes has been dominant all year in the AFC (4,740-yards passing (2nd in NFL); 38 TD throws (4th NFL), and a QB rating of 82.9 (2nd NFL), and his superb form has spilled over to the playoffs, too. He was outstanding in the AFC Championship game against the Bills last weekend, showing no ill effects from the head trauma sustained against the Browns in the divisional round.

Such is the technique in Mahomes' hands, that if the Chiefs can keep their star-man out on the turf for the larger portion of the game, they have every chance of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the play. Mahomes is deadly accurate. The pigskin rarely misses its target when he's in control, so expect a big evening's work from NFL's MVP.

Tom Brady (Tom Brady)

Proving yet again that old-timers can still do it, Tom Brady has been excellent during the Buccaneers' push for the playoffs. The man they call 'the GOAT' finished up the regular season T-2nd in passing TDs (40), and T-3rd in total passing yards (4,633-yards).

The only concern lingering over Brady is that he's been too generous when in possession of the ball. Against the Packers in the NFC Championship last week, he gifted possession of the pigskin over to Green Bay three times and looks uncomfortable when asked to execute under pressure (we've all been there). Brady must take better care of his dingus because the Buccaneers cannot afford to spend the entire evening getting drilled by Mahomes and co.

That being said, so long as the Buccs' outstanding defensive unit provides him with the protection he needs, expect to see him go deep for big yardage to the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, chalking up plenty of Fantasy points for your team.

Travis Kelce (Chiefs)

Chiefs' Travis Kelce is (or, has - take your pick) the best tight end in the NFL today. During the regular season, he set a new record of 1,416-yards receiving, which is the most ever posted by a TE in the NFL.

Kelce has a safe pair of hands, catching almost every football thrown his way. The powerhouse tight end is capable of taking baby all the way to the crib, too; he's simply too big and too powerful for smaller defensive players to handle.

With 11 TDs to his name during the regular season, expect to see Mahomes utilise the big guy to full effect out there come Sunday night.

Frank 'the Shark' Clark (Chiefs)

In the competitive world of the Fantasy league, the defence comes as a complete package. There's no doubting that the Buccaneers' D has been superb during both the regular and post-seasons, but don't sleep on Kansas City. The likes of Frank Clark and Chris Jones are experts when it comes to smashing holes up the middle and getting to opposition QBs.

If it's not Frank Clark and Chris Jones getting directly in on the action with big sacks on pass rush duties, such is the duo's dominance at the line of scrimmage that it should be enough to hurry even a QB of Brady's calibre, forcing mistakes, the likes of Bashaud Breeland and Tyrann Mathieu (who both picked Brady off during the Chiefs' last encounter with the Buccs in wk-12) will be only too happy to lap up any wayward balls deep in coverage, too.

Brady might well be in for one of the hardest nights of his life at the Raymond James Stadium, and he will need to be on guard against that ruthless Chiefs' D all night long.

Scotty Miller (Buccaneers)

The youngest player on the list, Scotty Miller has developed a real connection with Tampa's number 12 (Brady) in recent weeks. Miller might not be as big of a name as some of the Buccs’ bonafide star receivers (Godwin, Brown, and Evans) but he does have electric speed; a real nose for the endzone, and the potential for real growth, so expect Tampa head coach Bruce Arians to feed him the pigskin whenever he gets the chance.

For a small 'fella,' Miller can generate a lot of speed, and if this contest heats up, and young Scotty can eke out his fair share of the dingus, expect to see him take one all the way home for the score.

