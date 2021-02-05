36 years ago today, arguably the greatest footballer in the history of sport was born on the Portuguese island of Madeira.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 36th birthday today (February 5th) and of course, since he first graced this earth the Portugal international has ascended to legendary if not godly status within the beautiful game.

There is indeed plenty of cause for celebration with CR7 earlier this week being crowned the top scoring player in footballing history - at least, according to Marca.

One might expect such records and age milestones to convince Ronaldo that it's time to step down but the Juventus star is showing few signs of relenting. He's the top scorer in Serie A this season with 15 goals in 16 appearances.

Nonetheless, it seems that no matter what Ronaldo goes on to achieve in his career, one question mark will always linger over his head - is he a more talented player than a certain Lionel Messi?

Now, at this point we know the Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry is more a media-imagined concept than any form of genuine bad blood between the two.

Nonetheless, it will remain a raging debate in pubs, bars and football stadiums across Europe for many decades to come.

So perhaps our quiz in honour of Ronaldo's birthday can shed some light on which of these serial Ballon d'Or winners truly is superior to the other.

Have a go at our Ronaldo vs Messi quiz and let us know on social media whether it convinces you one way or the other...

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

