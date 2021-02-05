There is so much riding on Manchester City's clash with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side have been on fire in recent months.

They look completely impenetrable at the back, having conceded just twice in their last 14 Premier League games.

Their improvement in defence has seen them win each of their last nine games.

City now hold a seven-point lead over Liverpool, who have been poor in recent weeks.

So the game is massively important for both sides.

The Reds would need a miracle to win their second consecutive Premier League title if they drop points.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Guardiola held their press conferences ahead of the game and the two have already become embroiled in a war of words.

Klopp started the mini feud, complaining that Man City have had more rest than his side.

"We need to play football, train and recover and use each minute to train," he said.

"We haven't had a break, City had two weeks off for Covid reasons. It's a tough year."

Later, in Guardiola's press conference, he was asked about Klopp's comments.

And he wasn't best pleased.

He responded, per the Manchester Evening News: "He made a mistake, it was two months off, or three months, No four, four months we had off. That's why we are in top four right now.

"Jurgen has to see the calendar again. We had Covid, we had one week and we played with 14 players at Stamford Bridge.

"Maybe I'm wrong and it's two weeks or three weeks, four weeks. When I see him I will say 'How many weeks, or days, were we off?'

"Maybe it was a misunderstanding from him. Maybe if he saw the calendar again he would realise it was not two weeks - it was two months."

When asked why he thought Klopp would make the comments, he replied: "I will tell him tomorrow. I'm not irritated.

"I didn't expect it, from him I didn't expect it. He knows it's not true. Nobody in the Premier League has two weeks off.

"It might be for a purpose but I didn't expect he will do it. I thought he wasn't that type of guy. Maybe I was wrong."

It could get a bit tasty between the two managers on Sunday afternoon.

Hopefully, the two teams produce the goods in what promises to be a cracker.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News