Footballers must bump into so many fans in daily life that pretty much all of those encounters, perhaps except for the truly strange or otherwise exceptional, must blur into one, largely non-descript episode.

For fans bumping into footballers, however, it probably makes their day, their week, their year or maybe even their life.

Because even if nothing particularly memorable happens, engaging with any form of celebrity is usually something of an unforgettable experience. Quite simply, it's not something that happens every day and there's a natural novelty about it.

And proving that point perfectly is FourFourTwo's recent Twitter thread, asking supporters to describe their most mundane encounters with famous footballers.

Sure, we all know about the young Liverpool fan who knocked himself out waving to Mohamed Salah, but that's far too exciting in this instance.

What about those exchanges so ordinary that your brain would have jettisoned them from your memory bank after about 30 seconds were it not for the fact the other participant was someone who kicks around a pigskin for a living?

It may sound dull and disinteresting, but these mundane footballer meetings are so tame that actually visualising a famous footballer being part of them sends sharp tickles down the proverbial humour glands.

Here's a look at some of the best responses to FourFourTwo's thread...

Said nipper was quite possibly Liam Delap, who made his debut for Manchester City earlier this season. They do grow up fast.

We can only imagine how Bielsa would look to kill time if you were stuck in a lift with him, but it would probably be a very intense experience.

In fairness, without a football kit on Mark Noble probably does look like a pretty ordinary bloke. Then again, mistaking a millionaire for someone who can't afford a repair fee is a pretty big sales faux pas.

Technically a manager rather than a footballer but who's complaining when a bromance blossoms over a ham and cheese croissant?

Wow.

I reckon Jordan Pickford's a chicken shish man - extra chili sauce, no salad. Cheers boss.

Or in other words, you have no legitimate reason to interact with me, so please stop doing so immediately.

In case there were any doubts, it's now crystal clear who the more famous footballer is. Sorry Dale.

If you want to meet a footballer called Charlie, go to the Algarve apparently.

Hopefully John Lewis do size 15 school shoes for Kanu Junior.

There is always the chance, of course, that this wasn't Craig Bellamy at all and just an everyday Welsh hot-head who goes around swinging golf clubs at his team-mates.

Nacho Monreal can probably buy a whole tube train if he wants, but here's this lovely chap paying for his Oyster card. Truly touching, although Nacho needs to loosen those purse strings a little.

