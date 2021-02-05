Tottenham's poor form continued as they were beaten 1-0 by fierce rivals Chelsea on Thursday evening.

Jorginho scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute, which came from the penalty spot after Eric Dier felled Timo Werner in the box.

Spurs had a golden opportunity to come away from the game with a point but Carlos Vinicius' late header went wide.

Jose Mourinho's decisions on the night came into question after the game.

The Portuguese named Gareth Bale on the bench but, with Spurs needing a goal late on, he refused to sub the Welshman on.

A report from the Daily Mail has now emerged which suggests why Mourinho did not call upon the 31-year-old.

They report that Tottenham are losing patience with Bale, with concerns being raised about his application.

Mourinho was said to be particularly disappointed with Bale's work-rate during the 1-0 loss to Brighton last Sunday.

Bale was given the chance to start that day but was taken off with half-an-hour remaining after failing to make an impact.

In fact, it's reported that even Brighton's players were surprised by Bale's lack of effort.

While the club is disappointed in the Welshman, Mourinho and his staff are still hopeful that his form can improve before his loan spell ends.

Mourinho was reluctant to explain why he failed to sub on Bale against Chelsea.

And one man who wanted to know the answer was Glenn Hoddle.

He said on BT Sport, per the Boot Room: "It’s a really strange one. He’s not done much since signing, I get that. What he does have though is that ability to provide the one moment of magic, give them that little bit of something. He’s not got the chance to do it."

It'll be interesting to see how Mourinho uses Bale going forward.

