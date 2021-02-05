Fantasy Football: The top five FPL players to select ahead of GW23

After a high-scoring GW22, FPL managers scored an average of 57 points. Eight out of 10 games had two or more goals in it, including Man United's 9-0 demolition over Southampton, which rewarded managers with lots of points.

But now we must move on to this weekend's fixtures. We must think ahead to GW23 with double headers in GW24 and GW25 also in mind, now that some fixtures have been re-scheduled.

Saturday's 11am deadline is looming upon us, so here we take a look at the five of the best players you really need to consider ahead of this game week...

Heung-Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur (£9.7m)

Like Liverpool right now, Tottenham are on a bad run of form. They have lost their last three Premier League games and now find themselves slipping down the table, currently sitting in 8th position.

However, GW23 brings hope for Jose Mourinho's men. They face a relegation-threatened West Brom side, who have the worst defensive record in the league - have conceded 52 goals, 14 more than second-worst Leeds United. Therefore, Heung-Min Son could be the perfect option in midfield ahead of GW23.

In the absence of Harry Kane, Son looks like he is carrying the world on his shoulders. However, he is still their biggest attacking threat and will look to get back to scoring form on Sunday.

They also have Manchester City next weekend, which means this a must-win game. With12 goals and six assists to Son's name so far, you just know the South Korean isn't far away from finding his shooting boots once again.

Timo Werner - Chelsea (£9.2m)

Ever since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have looked like a different side - going unbeaten in their last three games, winning two of them. However, one player that Tuchel has taken a shining to is Timo Werner.

The Germany international has now played a full 90 minutes in the Blues' last two wins and even got an FPL assist in their 1-0 win against Spurs on Thursday. He also took the joint-most shots in that game and had the most accurate crosses.

Werner is playing in a different role under Tuchel but he hasn't scored in the league since GW8. This makes him a big risk for FPL managers, but with Sheffield United (H), Newcastle (A) and Southampton (A) coming up, we can expect him to break his scoring duck soon.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Manchester United (£5.5m)

Manchester United are back to winning ways after a little blip and have cemented themselves in 2nd in the league table. Man United's full-backs shone in their emphatic 9-0 victory over Southampton earlier this week, and most importantly Aaron Wan-Bissaka impressed again.

He recorded a goal, an assist and a clean sheet, their 5th clean sheet in eight league games. It was a tough choice between Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw (£4.9m), but the former offers more potential for higher attacking returns.

The Red Devils face Everton at home on Saturday, a team that hasn't kept a clean sheet in seven outings and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is beginning to become a greater danger down that right-hand flank.

Games against West Brom (A) and Newcastle (H) follow, making him a great asset over the next few weeks.

Callum Wilson - Newcastle United (£6.8m)

Newcastle United's main striker Callum Wilson is in red-hot form and has been rewarding FPL managers in the last couple of weeks. After blanking for six consecutive games, he has now scored two and assisted twice in his last four.

After a poor run of form, Newcastle are beginning to show signs of improvement. They beat Everton 2-0 last weekend, and were unlucky to lose 2-1 to Crystal Palace earlier this week. However, Wilson has been their most dangerous threat going forward.

Now they face a Southampton side that has just sustained their second 9-0 defeat in the space of two seasons, and could be low in confidence leading up to this game. For £6.8m he is a great option up top for FPL managers, with both Kane and Jamie Vardy still sidelined.

Jack Grealish - Aston Villa (£7.8m)

Aston Villa's main man, Jack Grealish, will want to take advantage of a weakened Arsenal side on Saturday. After suffering a 3-1 loss to West Ham on Wednesday, Villa will be hungry to get back to winning ways and Grealish is in form to help them.

He has produced attacking returns in five of his last six games, assisting four times and scoring once. Villa are relying on him more than ever to build on their great start to the campaign. He is also averaging 3.6 key passes and 2.3 shots per game, making him their biggest scoring threat.

Arsenal will be without David Luiz and Bernd Lerno after they were both shown red in their loss to Wolves in mid-week. This leaves a weakened Gunners team, which is perfect for Grealish to continue his excellent run of form.

