Fantasy Football: Five GW23 differential picks to boost your FPL team

A big GW22 saw many differential players shine last week, but now we must look ahead to GW23 - which players will help you differentiate from the rest of the crowd and give FPL managers the edge in their mini-leagues?

There is a lot of potential for some big rewards this weekend, as we look at five differential options for your FPL team.

With Saturday's 11am deadline fast approaching, these cheap picks with low ownership will help you stand out in your leagues by the end of the game week...

Callum Hudson-Odoi - Chelsea (£5.7m)

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has been a favourite of Thomas Tuchel's ever since he arrived at Stamford Bridge last week. He has started all three games for The Blues and has been one of their most attacking threats, helping them to a three-match unbeaten run.

While his attacking returns haven't been great so far, Chelsea will face bottom-placed Sheffield United in GW23 followed by games against Newcastle (H) and Southampton (A).

This leaves a lot of potential for points, and he is one of the few Chelsea players that have started every game under their new manager.

Against Burnley and Spurs he impressed, and he is only owned by 0.9% of managers.

Raphinha - Leeds United (£5.3m)

Leeds United are another side who have enjoyed a couple of good performances of late, but were unfortunate not to come away with anything against Everton in mid-week. But one player that has stood out for the Whites in recent games is Brazilian winger Raphinha.

The 24-year-old is only owned by 1.5% of FPL managers, and has a total of 27 FPL points across his last three games. He has scored twice and assisted twice in three matches, and has emerged as a great option in midfield.

Leeds will face a Crystal Palace side in GW23 that is in good form, after winning their last two games, but are often prone to conceding sloppy goals.

Raphinha could definitely be a solid choice ahead of GW23 and offers a different scoring threat compared to the popular Patrick Bamford.

Jesse Lingard - West Ham United (£6.0m)

After Wednesday's performance against Aston Villa, Jesse Lingard looks like a man reborn in Claret and Blue. He scored debut two goals and put in a very impressive display to help seal another win for the Hammers.

Before arriving on loan from Manchester United, he hadn't appeared in the Premier League all season. Granted it is still early in his West Ham career, but if Lingard can retain his place in the starting lineup then he could be a great differential option over the next few game weeks.

He is only owned by 1.9% of FPL managers, and West Ham face Fulham (A) in GW23 and Sheffield United (H) in GW24 - two sides that are fighting a relegation battle this season.

For £6m, a revived Jesse Lingard could be perfect for your team.

Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City (£9.2m)

A risky differential ahead of the next couple of game weeks is Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

While he is often at the brunt of Pep Guardiola's rotation, he has now started City's last two games and has scored in both.

With Aguero unlikely to return anytime soon, Jesus is starting to fill into that role nicely. A 2-0 win over Burnley on Wednesday extended City's unbeaten run in all competitions to 20 games - winning their last 13.

When Jesus leads the line, more often than not he finds himself on the score sheet and he is owned by only 4.1% of FPL managers.

City face an out of sorts Liverpool side that have struggled to shut out goals of late, most recently losing to Brighton in mid-week. If you're willing to take the risk, Jesus could be a good differential option in GW23.

Cesar Azpilicueta - Chelsea (£5.6m)

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is another player who Thomas Tuchel has taken a liking to since his appointment as manager. The defender has started all three games under him and has offered solid returns over the last couple of game weeks.

Chelsea have kept three clean sheets in a row and Azpilicueta has even found himself on the scoresheet, equating to 27 FPL points over his last three appearances.

Now that Thiago Silva is a doubt for the weekend match, after limping off against Spurs on Thursday, Chelsea will be relying on their captain to keep up their good defensive form.

They face Sheffield United in GW23, a team that has the second-worst scoring record this season.

There is certainly potential for points and with only 3.4% ownership, Azpilicueta is a great differential option over the popular Kurt Zouma, who has hardly played in recent weeks.

