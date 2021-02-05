Paige VanZant talks up training at American Top Team before BKFC Knucklemania

Paige VanZant is pleased to have struck up an instant rapport with her new coaches at American Top Team ahead of her highly anticipated debut at BKFC: Knucklemania on Feb. 5th.

The former UFC standout fights Britain Hart in the main event on Friday night and has wasted no time at all in endearing herself to her new employers.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman recently heaped praise on VanZant, calling her a "megastar" in a wide-ranging interview with DAZN.

The 26-year-old, who became a household name following her appearance on the television series Dancing with the Stars, recently signed a lucrative four-fight contract with BKFC after fighting out of her UFC contract last year.

Naturally, the move has raised a few eyebrows, although she insists that it is just the next logical step in her career.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, VanZant opened up about training at American Top Team and leaving the gloves behind her in the transition to bareknuckle boxing.

"When I made the transition over to BKFC, obviously there were a lot of people who were shocked about it," VanZant said. "People definitely didn't expect it.

"And I think that a lot of these girls are really trying to capitalise on the momentum, and you know, fighting me, I've got a big following. I'm excited that she's trying to sell the fight and sell the pay-per-view, she's obviously getting a rise out of fighting me, which is exciting. I think it's just going to make for an even better fight."

The former UFC fighter also revealed she already feels comfortable training alongside the likes of Amanda Nunes, Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier at American Top Team.

"We were actually at an American Top Team affiliate in Oregon. But now we're at like, the real deal, the headquarters, and I think the biggest thing for me is we've been accepted with open arms. Although one of my coaches wasn't too thrilled about doing bareknuckle boxing, everybody else jumped on board quickly.

"For me, the craziest thing was walking in and seeing Amanda Nunes, she's the GOAT right now. She's one of the greatest female athletes of all time.

"It's like a big boost. It just gives me a lot of confidence, because I know how hard I work, I know how hard they work, and when you see yourself constantly competing at the same level and training at the same level as these people, it only makes you more confident about what you're doing."

VanZant enjoyed a stellar career during her six-year stint with the UFC, having won her first three fights - earning a 8-5-0 record overall - and headlining two Fight Night events. After a couple of setbacks, she now feels that she is back on the right track.

"When I was at a smaller gym, you always wonder like, what's going on at these mega gyms? Why are they so successful? Are they doing something better than me? Or more special? Or are they getting an advantage that I'm not getting? And now I don't have those questions at all.

"I absolutely relish the challenge. I perform better when the pressure is on and perform better when I know that I'm here to entertain and put on a show. I'm here to show people why I belong.

"I'm here to prove something, I'm ready to rise to the occasion, and I think that's why we're going to see such an amazing fight for me on Friday night."

BKFC: KnuckleMania can be purchased through FITE.TV and the BKFC website at http://www.bareknuckle.tv/orderppv. Two free prelim fights will be broadcast on the BKFC YouTube Channel and Facebook pages starting at 1am UK time.

