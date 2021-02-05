Southampton latest news: Key man could still attract big interest

In few other circumstances would a manager to have seen his side lose 9-0 twice in little over a year be roundly backed by swathes of the club's fanbase.

Even in the wake of the shocking loss to Manchester United, Ralph Hasenhuttl appeared to have the backing of sections of the Southampton support on social media, with a message also emerging outside St. Mary's calling for the board to leave before he does.

Given this is a manager to have been touted as a potential target for the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea of late, The Athletic's insight into how another drubbing would likely affect him personally is interesting.

Clearly, most Saints fans will be wondering how it impacts the club as a whole.

According to the report, most fans and club officials want the 53-year-old to stay and, having previously turned things around after the Leicester loss, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Hasenhuttl does so again.

On an individual basis, big clubs are still thought to be likely to consider him as a potential target, albeit with some reservation after the two results, as well as his ability to look after more experienced and expensive talents.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Indeed, it says a lot about the body of his work that Hasenhuttl may retain admirers both internally and externally.

To reduce a man who briefly took Saints to the top of the Premier League table earlier this season while improving players on the training pitch (Jannik Vestergaard being a prime example) to two results would be doing him a disservice.

While hugely embarrassing, there were mitigating factors in both games, with players sent off early and mounting injury problems. Clearly, when something happens twice it's difficult to make excuses, but it's not as if he's been significantly backed in the transfer market either.

Southampton seem to trust their manager. Thanks to his work outside these two results, other clubs might too.

