Liverpool latest news: Approach behind the scenes questioned

Even the excitement of Deadline Day seems like a long time ago now for Liverpool.

A late dash to bring in two central defenders after back-to-back wins over Tottenham and West Ham United looked as if the Premier League champions were ready to build some momentum though the loss at home to Brighton now has even club legend Jamie Carragher ruling them out of the title race.

Writing about the club's situation in the Daily Mirror, Dave Maddock has pointed out some of the problems behind the scenes.

Of course, these problems are relative. Clearly, there is no indication of any sort of tension but the journalist does make a point about the fact Liverpool waited until the final day of the window in order to strengthen.

"There is also a more fundamental problem," he writes.

"No height at centre back means you must go for your tallest players elsewhere, which again limits selection options, as Klopp admitted when he said he didn’t pick Taki Minamino more.

"Klopp knew all this when Gomez was injured. He was aware of the impact, and he made clear that an experienced central defender was required, as soon as the window opened.

"Instead, because of financial constraints - understandable of course, in a global pandemic with devastating economic impact - they chose the cheapest option, which was to wait until deadline day to try and force prices down, and then bring in players with little or no fee attached."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

In terms of being able to rotate the squad, bringing in more players at an earlier point would surely have been a better idea.

Klopp himself has spoken of how tired his team are and, were both Ben Davies and Oban Kazak available to him earlier, perhaps they could have given the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson a rest (as Maddock points out too) ahead of Sunday's game with Manchester City.

Still, up until recently, Liverpool were doing well defensively. While clearly not as strong as they would have been had Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez been fit, they went eight games unbeaten between mid-November and late December, a period in which it was actually the attackers who were struggling.

With that in mind, their reluctance to stray from their usual patient approach recruitment does make sense.

