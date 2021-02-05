Manchester City latest news: £100m transfer bid prepared

While Manchester City's struggles are few and far between and the moment, there's little doubting they have somewhat lacked the prolific edge previous incarnations of Pep Guardiola's team have exuded with such ease.

Indeed, it's the radical improvement in defence that seems to be pushing their title tilt this season with City conceding the fewest goals in the Premier League so far.

Given they currently top England's elite division, any further improvement on the attacking front should be a scary prospect for their rivals at the top of the league now their defence has largely been sorted out.

Well, according to the Daily Mirror, reinforcement at the top end of the pitch is exactly what City are after.

They claim the club are chasing a move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland as a long-term heir to Sergio Aguero's central striking throne, who they report is 'widely expected' to return to Argentina at the end of the season.

Guardiola is said to be planning for life without City's all-time top goalscorer with the Norwegian marksman thought to be his main target even before the £68m release clause kicks into his contract in the summer of 2022.

The Etihad giants are believed to be ready to offer £100m for the 20-year-old and increase his wages to around £400k-per-week in an effort to beat off any competition.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Based on expected goals (via UnderStat), City would be the league's top scorers, so it's clear they aren't converting the chances they create. This season, with Liverpool underperforming and Manchester United inconsistent, that still may be enough to win the Premier League.

Still, it's an area that could do with strengthening and a move for one of Europe's elite strikers would seem like the natural remedy to the problem. After all, Haaland has scored 39 goals in 38 Bundesliga games, as well as 16 in 12 at Champions League level.

Frankly, it's a no-brainer in the most simple sense. This is a clinical striker with so much of his career ahead of him who has proven he can rise to new challenges.

The only real issue is that City don't tend to win transfer tussles. It's hard to imagine them being the only big club interested in Haaland and, as Sam Lee of The Athletic pointed out, City have watched the likes of Jorginho, Alexis Sanchez and Frenkie De Jong move elsewhere after chasing them.

If they can turn that tide and bring Haaland to the club, Manchester City may be even better next season.

