Amad Diallo has taken to English football like a duck to water.

Manchester United raised a few eyebrows when they signed the 18-year-old for a deal potentially worth €41m.

But he's already proven why United decided to spend so much money on him.

In his first start for the U23s last weekend, the Ivorian netted twice in a 6-2 win over Liverpool U23s.

The second of his goals was a cheeky Panenka. Not a bad debut, eh?

He's only gone and followed up that incredible performance with another stunning display on Friday evening.

Diallo was in the starting line-up for United U23s game against Blackburn U23s.

And he scored a goal and recorded a hat-trick of assists in a 6-4 win.

Diallo's first assist came in the 38th minute. He ran down the wing and pulled the ball back for Shola Shoretire to score his first.

His second assist came when United were 4-2 down in the 73rd minute. He swung a ball in and Shoretire headed home.

He showed great composure for his third assist. Diallo could have had a shot inside the box but he pulled it back for Shoretire again, who netted his hat-trick.

Diallo then rounded off the scoring with a volley from inside the box.

This guy is the real deal.

United fans were understandably very excited by Diallo's performance and you can view some of the reaction below.

Diallo has only played two games for United's U23s but he's already recorded six goal contributions.

It won't be long until we see him playing in the first-team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

