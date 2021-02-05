Neymar celebrates his 29th birthday on Friday.

The Brazilian forward has had a remarkable career to date.

Neymar excelled as a youngster for Santos, before moving to Barcelona in 2013.

He went on to stay at the Catalan giants for four seasons, scoring 105 goals in 186, while also helping the club to eight major trophies.

Neymar's brilliance attracted the attention of PSG and the French club made him the most expensive player in the world when they paid €222 million for his services.

He's now in his fourth season at PSG and is set to extend his stay at the club.

Since making his professional debut in 2009, Neymar has humiliated hundreds of opponents using his incredible array of skills.

Neymar did just that to an opponent in a charity match back in 2016.

On November 28 2016, LaMia Flight 2933, which was carrying the Chapecoense football team, crashed en route to Medellin.

71 out of the 77 people on board died.

To raise money for those affected by the Chapecoense tragedy, a Neymar XI took on a Robinho XI, with Neymar's side winning 13-9.

While there were goals aplenty, the most memorable moment of the game involved Neymar completely humiliating an opponent.

Fred Desimpedidos, a presenter with 6.6 million Instagram followers, found himself one-on-one with the current PSG star.

Desimpedidos was in no mood to get embarrassed so he begged for Neymar not to humiliate him.

But Neymar showed no mercy as he produced a silky piece of skill to go past his opponent.

What a player Neymar is.

While he has his flaws, he is an absolute joy to watch when he is at his very best.

At 29 years old, time is running out for him to finally win a Ballon d'Or.

But, regardless of whether he ends up winning the Ballon d'Or or not, he will go down as one of the greatest Brazilians of all-time when he hangs up his boots.

