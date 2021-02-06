Manchester United U23s were involved in a 10-goal thriller as they overcame Blackburn U23s on Friday evening.

All eyes were on Amad Diallo, who joined United from Atalanta in a deal potentially worth €41m last month.

And he produced a scintillating display.

The Ivorian assisted three goals and then made the points safe with a well-taken volley.

But he wasn't the only youngster to shine for United on the evening.

Big things are also expected of Hannibal Mejbri, who signed for United in 2019 in a deal potentially worth €10m.

The midfielder also found the net against Blackburn, as he sent a defender flying in the box before finding the top corner.

Mejbri would also combine with Diallo in an incredible passage of play late on in the game.

With United 6-4 up in the 88th minute, the two youngsters decided they were going to toy with Blackburn.

They played five one-twos before Diallo picked out a teammate in the box.

Unfortunately, the passage of play did not result in a goal as the eventual shot was blocked.

Watch the moment below:

That is frighteningly good play.

It's no surprise that the video has gone viral, picking up over 2.5k retweets and 10k 'likes' at the time of writing.

United fans enjoyed their link-up and you can view some of the reaction below.

Both of them look like they have very bright futures ahead of them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would no doubt have been keeping an eye on the progress of Diallo.

The Ivorian has now scored three goals and recorded three assists in two appearances for United U23s.

Diallo was added to United's 25-man Premier League squad earlier this week and, judging on how he's playing, it wouldn't be a surprise if he made his first team bow very soon.

News Now - Sport News